Modi and Macron reaffirm partnership, focus on defence, tech & global stability

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced a significant phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-France Strategic Partnership. They covered a range of topics, including bilateral cooperation, international peace initiatives, and the forthcoming AI Impact Summit in India. The issue of the war in Ukraine was also addressed, with PM Modi emphasising the importance of discussion and diplomacy for achieving stability. The leaders highlighted their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific, underlining the importance of maritime security and a rules-based order in the context of regional hegemony, as noted in the MEA communiqué. They reviewed progress across various sectors, such as defence, trade, science, technology, and space, aligning with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap, and the Defence Industrial Roadmap. These frameworks are designed to facilitate collaboration in advanced defence manufacturing, space exploration, and emerging technologies.

In terms of economic partnership, India and France have solidified their status as significant trade partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $15 billion annually. France stands as India’s second-largest arms supplier, with collaboration on projects like Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines, as well as joint efforts in developing advanced military technologies. The partnership also encompasses civil nuclear energy, particularly the Jaitapur reactor project, and endeavours in renewable energy. Furthermore, the two nations are working together on initiatives including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, smart cities, and joint satellite projects, such as the ISRO-CNES Mars Orbiter Mission. The personal rapport between Modi and Macron is evident, with both leaders often referring to each other as “friends.” Their interactions, particularly during Macron’s visits to India, including his anticipated role as the chief guest during the Republic Day celebrations in 2024, have underscored a strong bond, with Modi expressing joy over their exchanges. Symbolic gestures, such as their shared flight aboard the French presidential aircraft during Modi’s visit to Marseille in 2025, further emphasise this camaraderie.

Additionally, France has consistently supported India’s bid for reforms in the UN Security Council and has collaborated on climate action initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, indicating a strong diplomatic synergy. PM Modi extended his thanks to President Macron for accepting an invitation to the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026, an important event focused on advancing ethical governance in AI. Macron’s visit is expected to bolster technological partnerships and innovation ties between the two nations. The India-France partnership, rooted in mutual trust and democratic values, is seen as a fundamental pillar for promoting global stability. France’s role in enhancing India’s defence autonomy and its unified vision for the Indo-Pacific signifies its commitment to balancing global power dynamics.