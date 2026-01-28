Modi all praise for Murmu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said President Droupadi Murmu’s “inspiring” address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament reflected India’s remarkable development journey in recent times while showing a clear direction for the future.

Modi said the Budget session of Parliament has commenced with the President’s “inspiring” address to both Houses.

He said in India’s parliamentary traditions, the President’s address has a special importance, as it spells out the policy direction and collective resolve that will guide the nation’s developmental journey in the coming months.

“Today’s address was comprehensive and insightful. It reflected India’s remarkable development journey in recent times while showing a clear direction for the future,” he said on X.