Modi 3.0: VIP security up for major change

New Delhi: The VIP security setup of the Union government is expected to witness a major “shift and overhaul” with the new ministers taking charge and the task of guarding over a dozen high-risk persons by the NSG and the ITBP

being transferred to other paramilitary forces, official sources said Tuesday.

The sources told PTI that a review of this important wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to be undertaken soon and the covers extended to various political figures and candidates, ex-ministers, retired bureaucrats and some others will be either withdrawn, scaled down or upgraded.

It has also been decided that the long-awaited proposal of completely withdrawing ‘black cat’ commandos of the NSG from VIP security duties will be implemented now and all its nine Z-plus category protectees will be handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit, the sources said. Similarly, some of the VIPs secured by the personnel of the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) may be transferred to the CRPF or the

VIP security wing of the CISF called the special security group, they said.

Those protected by the close protection force of the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his predecessor and BSP supremo Mayawati, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP leader and ex Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference (NC)

president Farooq Abdullah and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are also protected by NSG commandos.

The ITBP protects veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and some others. The plan to relieve NSG from VIP security tasks has been in the making since 2012.