Modern Ghotul will connect the new generation to its roots: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the Chhattisgarh Government’s deep commitment to Bastar’s rich traditions and folk culture during his two-day visit to Narayanpur on January 30. During the visit, the Chief Minister reached the ‘Garhbengal Ghotul’, where villagers warmly welcomed him amid the resonant beats of traditional instruments. Immersed in the vibrant folk ambience, the Chief Minister was seen actively engaging with the region's cultural spirit.

The Chief Minister closely observed the distinctive architectural design of the Ghotul and interacted with eminent cultural figures of Bastar, encouraging them for their contribution to preserving tribal heritage. He stated that since ancient times, the Ghotul has served as an essential centre of education and values for the tribal community. Located near Chendru Park, this modern Ghotul will not only connect the younger generation with their roots but also serve as a strong platform to introduce tourists from across the country and the world to the tribal lifestyle and social system. He described the Garhbengal Ghotul as a symbol of preserving Chhattisgarh’s glorious heritage. He stated that the state government is continuously working to protect and promote Bastar’s unique culture, traditions, and traditional knowledge.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the Leyyor and Leyosk Kurma—dedicated spaces built for young men and women—along with the Bidar Kurma, which houses a collection of traditional attire, ancient musical instruments, and cultural artefacts. At the request of villagers, the Chief Minister also visited the Saga Kurma, where he honoured the region’s culinary traditions by tasting traditional Bastar dishes. The meal included gato-bhaat, kodo-bhaat, urad dal, hirua dar, jeera bhaji, kanji pej, bhaji ghiroul phool, chati bhaji, kanda bhaji, munga bhaji, imli aamat, madia pej, tamatar chutney, chila roti, ragi kurma, ragi cake, ragi laddu, and ragi jalebi.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation Roopsai Salam, Zilla Panchayat President Narayan Markam, Padma awardee Pandiram Mandavi, folk artist Butlu Ram, and senior public representative Smt. Sandhya Pawar were present and shared the traditional Chhattisgarhi cuisine with the Chief Minister.

Warm Interaction with Bastar’s Eminent Personalities

The Chief Minister ensured that the visit went beyond a formal programme and became a warm, personal interaction. He met and honoured renowned figures of the region, including Vaidyaraj Padma awardee Hemchand Manjhi, Padma awardee Pandiram Mandavi, and eminent folk artist Butlu Ram. He also met the family members of ‘Tiger Boy’ Chendru, acknowledging their contribution and legacy.

Eco-Friendly Ghotul

Built under the guidance of the Forest Department and Padma Awardee Pandiram Mandavi, the Ghotul has been constructed entirely from eco-friendly materials, including wood, clay, and bamboo. The Chief Minister openly praised the delicate carvings on the Ghotul's pillars, personally crafted by Pandiram Mandavi. These intricate carvings reflect a meaningful effort towards cultural continuity, artistic expression, and heritage conservation.