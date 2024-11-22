Modern cancer treatment centre, medical college... Haryana CM begins healthcare revolution in Sirsa

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for Sant Sarsai Nath Government Medical College in Sirsa and announced that a modern cancer treatment centre will soon be established.

This development will benefit not only the people of Sirsa but also cater to the healthcare needs of residents of neighbouring Punjab and Rajasthan. The medical college will be built on 21 acres of land with an estimated cost of over Rs 1,010 crore, ensuring world-class medical education and healthcare services. The college will have 100 seats in MBBS course and the construction of the building of this medical college will be completed in about two years.

Modern cancer treatment centre will be established adjacent to the new medical college on a 5.5-acre land.

The state government has decided to provide a treatment facility of up to Rs 10 lakh to all those families having an annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh under the Chirayu Ayushman Yojana, said the CM, fulfilling the promise made in the BJP Sankalp Patra. At present, families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh are provided with a health cover of Rs 5 lakh annually under the scheme. The construction of medical college buildings in Haibatpur, Jind district, and Koriyavas, Mahendragarh district, is nearing completion. Furthermore, the process of opening 5 new medical colleges is already underway.

He said that the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges has been increased from 700 to 2,185, while the number of PG seats has risen from 289 to 861.

Saini mentioned that the Nirogi Haryana Yojana has been launched for the health check-up of ‘Antyodaya’ families in the state. The aim of this scheme is to ensure that every individual in the state undergoes a health check-up at least once every two years.

Meanwhile, Saini, while highlighting the pivotal role of cooperative movement in fostering economic growth, urged people to actively engage with cooperatives to help realize the vision of Viksit Bharat - Viksit Haryana.

The CM was addressing the gathering at the concluding function of 71st National Cooperative Week in Gurugram today. He also announced that a new state-of-the-art cooperative sugar mill will be established in

Naraiangarh soon.