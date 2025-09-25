Mobius Foundation hosts high-level dialogue in Delhi

New Delhi: The Mobius Foundation hosted a high-level dialogue on Tuesday, focusing on the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) opinion that States have binding legal obligations to mitigate climate change, cooperate globally, and protect the rights of present and future generations. The event held at Bharat Mandapam brought together jurists, practitioners, policymakers, journalists, and students to examine the ruling’s implications for global and national climate governance.

The ICJ’s opinion, delivered on July 23 in response to a request from the UN General Assembly (Resolution 77/276), is being described by jurists as a transformative moment in international climate law.

The Court affirmed that obligations under treaties, such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, as well as principles of customary international law and human rights, are legally binding and enforceable.