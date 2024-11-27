Mobile Internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur

Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile Internet services for two more days in nine districts until November 29, an order by the home department said.

“The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, has decided to continue the suspension of mobile Internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN, in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam of Manipur for another two days, in public interest,” the order said.

After violence escalated in the northeastern state on November 16, the administration suspended internet services initially for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems.

It has been extended several times since then.