Mob tries to barge into Kuki Zo Council chairman's residence, armed men open blank fire

Imphal/Churachandpur: A mob tried to barge into the residence of Kuki Zo Council chairman H Thanglet in Manipur's Churachandpur town, following which armed men opened blank fire to disperse them, officials said. The incident took place on Sunday night after youths protested the reported presence of militants in the chairman's house in the district headquarters. They pelted his residence with stones in the afternoon and even tried to barge into it but security forces prevented them by firing tear gas shells to disperse the youths, the officials said. However, on Sunday night, the youths again attempted to barge into the chairman's residence, following which armed men opened blank fire to prevent them, they said. Some agitators also burnt tyres in Tuibong area near Churachandpur town but security forces dispersed them by firing tear gas shells, the officials added.