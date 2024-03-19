MNS chief meets Shah, fuels talks of an alliance with BJP

NEW DELHI/Mumbai: Amid indications that the BJP may possibly ally with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha polls, MNS leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.



Thackeray was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Home Minister Shah who is working on the BJP’s poll strategy and possible tie-ups with regional parties in states in a bid to expand the footprint of the party during general elections.

If the alliance is finalised, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the country’s financial capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence. Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided, due to his differences with his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful and firebrand orator and enjoys a certain following. His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders of various political parties, including the BJP.

Reacting to Shah-Raj Thackeray meeting, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said it was not surprising as there were indications of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief’s closeness to the BJP.

MNS leader Thackeray has been under the scanner of central agencies and he has been trying to save his party, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed. The fortunes of Thackeray’s MNS have been dwindling and the meeting could salvage him and protect his party, the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction further claimed. Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said if Raj Thackeray’s MNS joins the BJP-led ‘Mahayuti’, it will increase the strength of the ruling alliance and bolster its chances in the state assembly and local body polls. The ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance) comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Bhujbal said the way new parties are joining the Opposition “INDI alliance”, similarly the process of new parties joining the ‘Mahayuti’ will continue.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of trying to “steal” a “Thackeray” to win elections, a remark which came in the wake of a meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing a gathering in Nanded district, Uddhav Thackeray also said he was not bothered if the BJP took away his estranged cousin.

“BJP knows very well that they don’t get votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. People vote here in the name of (Bal) Thackeray. This realisation prompted the BJP to try to steal leaders from outside (BJP fold),” he said.