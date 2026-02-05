MLAs raise prisoners’ issue, unemployment in J&K Assembly

Jammu: Legislators on Wednesday raised a wide range of issues, including prisoners lodged outside Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment and reservation, during the second day of discussion on the motion of thanks on the Lieutenant Governor’s address in the Assembly.

National Conference legislator Shamim Firdous raised the issue of students and youth lodged in central jails in other states and urged the government to take up the matter with the Union government for their early release or transfer to Srinagar Central Jail. “We urge the government to take up the matter with the central government for their early release or transfer from outside jails to Srinagar Central Jail,” she said.

Participating in the debate, PDP legislator Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi voiced concerns related to political prisoners and urged the government to get them released.

“They should at least be shifted to Srinagar,” he added.

Congress’ Irfan Hafiz Lone highlighted incidents of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students and workers in other parts of the country and called upon the government to take up the matter with the Centre to ensure their safety. “We urge the Prime Minister to direct the states to ensure the safety of Kashmiris,” he added.

He also spoke about safeguarding land and the employment rights of residents.