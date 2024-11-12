MLAs learn legislative processes in programme

Chandigarh: On the eve of the Vidhan Sabha session , which begins from Wednesday, a preliminary training programme was organised at the Haryana Niwas for newly elected members to facilitate the smooth functioning of the 15th Haryana

Legislative Assembly.

The session featured addresses from Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, former Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, and former additional secretary of the Assembly Ram Narain Yadav. PRS Legislative Research expert Chakshu Roy guided the MLAs on the intricacies of

legislative procedures.