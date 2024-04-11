MLA Vinod named BJP candidate from Bhadohi

Lucknow: The BJP on Thursday named NISHAD Party MLA Vinod Bind as its candidate for the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.



Bind is the sitting MLA from Majhawan assembly seat in Mirzapur district. The NISHAD Party is an alliance partner of the BJP.

By giving a ticket to Bind, the BJP overlooked sitting Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand. Chand had defeated BSP’s Ranganath Mishra in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Bind is pitted against the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Laliteshpati Tripathi.

In a post on X, NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad thanked the BJP for giving the ticket to Bind.

“It is the result of the struggles of NISHAD Party workers that there was a conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah, due to which party worker Vinod Bind was made the candidate to contest on the BJP’s symbol from the NISHAD Party quota,” he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.

Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen Nishad is the BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar and has been fielded again by the party from the seat.

Bhadohi will go to polls in the sixth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 25.