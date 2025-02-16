MLA meets Fadnavis to discuss rehabilitation of people affected by demolition in Palghar

Palghar: BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit has met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the rehabilitation of residents of 41 illegal buildings in Palghar district, where demolition action has been taken, and other key civic issues.

These buildings, constructed in Nallasopara area on land reserved for a sewage disposal project and dumping ground using fake documents, were demolished recently by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) .

The Bombay High Court recently asked the VVMC to clarify within three weeks its stand on the rehabilitation of thousands of residents of these illegal buildings.

On January 27, in a meeting with senior officials, Vasai MLA Sneha Dube Pandit urged the civic body to address the issue.

In this context, she met CM Fadnavis on Saturday to find a solution for the rehabilitation of the residents, a release from the MLA's office said.

The CM assured that immediate steps will be taken in this matter and a meeting will be organised on this issue soon, and accordingly instructed the administration for further action, the release said.

During the meeting, the legislator also brought to the CM's notice various other issues pertaining to her constituency, including the demand for the transfer of Zilla Parishad schools and primary health centres to VVMC, establishment of a well-equipped hospital with modern facilities in Vasai, and expansion of ST (State Transport) Corporation premises to resolve parking issues.