MLA Goldy and ex-Cabinet Minister Birmi rejoin Congress

CHANDIGARH: Senior Punjab Congress leaders welcomed former two-time MLA Luv Kumar Goldy and former Cabinet Minister Malkit Singh Birmi as they officially rejoined the party. Addressing the media, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, remarked, “Today, we extend our heartfelt welcome to Luv Kumar Goldy Ji and Malkit Singh Birmi as they return to the Congress fold. Despite their absence, their ideologies have remained aligned with our party’s principles, prompting their reintegration.”



Elaborating on this, Warring stated, “Birmi parted ways with us in 2014, choosing to disengage from political affairs to engage in grassroots social initiatives. After a decade, he has opted to reengage in politics under our banner. Similarly, Goldy departure coincided with Capt. Amarinder Singh’s tenure change. Now, they both return home to the Congress, having remained steadfast in their commitment to public service.”

He continued, “In contrast to the recent trend of opportunistic political maneuvering, these distinguished leaders have consistently prioritized the welfare of Punjab’s citizens. Their return underscores our party’s enduring appeal to those dedicated to the greater good.” Punjab Congress In-charge, Devendra Yadav, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The return of such esteemed figures reaffirms our party’s ethos of service over self. Our steady growth reflects our commitment to genuine leadership that prioritizes public welfare.”