‘Mizoram to host G-20 meet from March 1-3’

Aizawl: Mizoram will host a G-20 meeting here from March 1-3, where business delegates and diplomats from across the world are expected to participate, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Tuesday.



Around 85 local startups will also take part in the event at the Mizoram University (MZU) on the western outskirts of Aizawl, he said.

“The G-20 meeting will bring together several policymakers, business leaders, along with representatives of multilateral organisations,” Zoramthanga told a press conference here. The chief minister said 48 business delegates and 17 diplomats from 17 countries, including the US, Germany, China, France and Japan would participate in the meeting. India formally assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1 last year.