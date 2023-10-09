Mizoram polls: MNF vying for 2nd term amid rise of new political force

AIZAWL: Since Mizoram became a separate state in 1987 after years of insurgency, it has been ruled by either the Mizo National Front or the Congress.



However, the binary equation in the northeastern state is being threatened by the emergence of a new political force, the Zoram People’s Movement, which upset many calculations in a key civic body election earlier this year.

Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The Mizoram Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to reschedule the date for counting of votes for the assembly polls on December 3, as it is a Sunday, when people attend church services in the Christian-majority state.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Congress president Lalsawta said that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, when no official programmes are held.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Zoramthanga is looking for a second straight term in the 2023 assembly polls. In all, it has ruled for three terms since Mizoram became a state after the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi signed the Mizo peace accord, while its principal rival the Congress has had four terms in power.