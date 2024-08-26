Mizoram police rescues 3 Mizo women from Syria

Aizawl: The Mizoram Police has rescued and brought back three Mizo women who were engaged as housemaids and stranded in Syria for about 20 months, an officer said on Sunday. The three women had left Mizoram in 2022 and began to face hardships soon after they landed in Syria in November of that year, he said.



After intense efforts by Mizoram police and Indian Embassy authorities and fulfilling all legal formalities, the three women left Syria on August 20 and were safely brought back home on Saturday, the police officer said.

While two women hailed from the Hnahthial district, the other one is from the Champhai district, he said.

The three women were illegally sent to Syria by a private placement agency in

November to work as housemaids, he said.

Soon after they reached Syria on November 6, 2022, the three women began to face issues from their employers.