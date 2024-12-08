Mizoram: Over 350 gm of heroin seized, 3 arrested

Aizawl: A total of 350 gm of heroin has been seized in two separate incidents in Mizoram's Champhai district recently and three persons have been arrested, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and personnel of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation in the area between Zote village and Tiau River near the India-Myanmar border on Friday and seized 48 gm of heroin, it said.

Two persons, identified as Keddy Zosangliana (23) and Lalrinliana (21), both from Tachhip village in Aizawl district, were arrested for possessing the heroin, it said.

In another operation, the excise and narcotics department seized 303 gm of heroin at Zotlang village in Champhai district from the possession of Lalsangzuala (44), a resident of Champhai town, on Saturday, the statement said.

The three accused were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, it said.