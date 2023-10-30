Mizoram-Myanmar border road under Kaladan project near completion: Gadkari

AIZAWAL: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said a cross-border road under the ambitious Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) to link south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district with Myanmar’s Sittwe port will be completed by November this year.



Addressing a rally at West Phaileng in Dampa assembly constituency in west Mizoram’s Mamit district bordering Bangladesh, Gadkari said the 26-km road project costs Rs 1,132 crore.

“The road under the Kaladan project will be completed by November and it will be helpful to connect Myanmar’s Sittwe port,” he said.

Gadkari, the union road transport and highways minister, said that infrastructure and communication have to be developed to bring all-round development.

“If the infrastructure is good, we get investment in industry and agriculture, by which we can create jobs. And by creating jobs we can eradicate poverty, which is the basic principle behind development,” he said.

Addressing the rally ahead of the November 7 Mizoram assembly polls, Gadkari also said a Rs 20,000-crore road project, which will connect the state with Nagaland,

Manipur in the north-east region and with the

Myanmar international boundary, has been taken up.

The minister said when he took charge as the road transport minister in 2014, the length of national

highways was 986 kilometres and in 2023, it has increased to 1,478 kilometres.