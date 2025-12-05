Mizoram: Key drug syndicate busted, 8 held

AIZAWL: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking in the Northeast, a joint intelligence-led operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Central Reserve Police Force has led to the seizure of 5.9 kg of methamphetamine and the arrest of eight members of a transnational drug syndicate near Aizawl, Mizoram. The arrested include Jabrul Hoque, a resident of Karimganj, Assam, believed to be the kingpin of the network.

Officials described Hoque as a habitual narcotics trafficker, with three previous drug cases registered against him, including one in Tripura.