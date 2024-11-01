Mizoram govt to provide special ration cards to low income families not covered under NFSA

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday announced that his government will provide special ration cards to low income families that are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

At the launch of the convergence between the state's Handholding Scheme and the National Livestock Mission, the chief minister announced that special ration cards (of red colour) will be issued to 2,500 families, covering 1 lakh beneficiaries.

"In the ongoing revision of ration cards, the government will arrange special ration cards for those who avail white ration cards (non-NFSA) but have limited sources of income," Lalduhoma said.

He said that beneficiaries seeking to avail the special ration cards should approach their respective district civil supply officers.

The government will also require the support of local councils and NGOs in the process of selecting beneficiaries, he said.

In Mizoram, ration card holders are divided into three categories -- yellow (Antyodaya Anna Yojana or AAY), blue (priority household or PHH) and white (non-NFSA). AAY and PHH beneficiaries are covered under the NFSA.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova had earlier said that the government would revise the existing ration cards system as the government has decided to drop subsidies to white card beneficiaries.

He had said that any existing non-NFSA beneficiary or white card holder whose annual income is less than 4 lakh for urban and Rs 2.5 lakh for rural will be converted into NFSA beneficiary.

At the launch, Lalduhoma said that the Handholding Scheme would be implemented in pilot phases for the current fiscal and in a broad way from the next financial year.

He said that the scheme was launched specifically to assist those who work hard and are determined to become economically self-sufficient.

Under this scheme, the government will act as guarantor for beneficiaries (partners) seeking loans from a bank and the government will provide subsidies to them on loan interest, he said.

The chief minister added that the meat processing industry will also be included under the handholding policy.