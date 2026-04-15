Mizoram govt signs peace accord with Hmar group, ending insurgency in state

Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Tuesday signed a peace accord with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate-led faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), marking the end of insurgency in the state, officials said.



The bilateral agreement focuses on a comprehensive development roadmap for the Hmar-dominated Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) region in the north and northeastern part of the state, including enhanced budgetary allocation, a special development package, infrastructure upgrades and improved connectivity, they said.

The pact also provides for official recognition of Sikpui Ruoi, the largest Hmar festival celebrated on December 5.

The Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed by Mizoram Home Secretary David Lalthantluanga on behalf of the state government and HPC(D) president Lalhmingthanga Sanate at a ceremony held in Sakawrdai, the headquarters of the SHC formed under the 2018 accord.

The signing was witnessed by Adviser to the Chief Minister and MLA Lalmuanpuia Punte, senior officials and leaders of the Hmar community.

Under the agreement, 43 cadres of the Sanate-led faction will lay down arms and join the mainstream. A “homecoming” ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Central Training Institute at Sesawng, around 40 km from Aizawl, on April 30.

“The government of Mizoram shall make utmost efforts to honour and implement the charter of demands submitted by the HPC(D),” the agreement stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Punte termed the accord a “milestone”, saying it marked the end of ethnic insurgency in Mizoram.

“Insurgencies often emerge when people do not see the development they expect. Today’s agreement is intrinsically linked to development, and I am hopeful of its lasting success,” he said.

Lalthantluanga said the state had signed peace accords with Hmar militant groups in 1994, 2018 and now 2026, culminating in the end of insurgency.

Sanate said the groups have made significant sacrifices over 33 years of militancy and, though the

agreement did not fully meet its initial demands, it was a positive step towards mutual understanding.

The HPC(D), in its charter of demands, has sought administrative changes for the SHC, including shifting its control from the General Administration Department to the District Council and Minority Affairs Department, and setting up key offices under the Rural Development and Agriculture Department.

Other demands include increased budgetary allocation from 2027-28, a special development package, construction of internal roads, establishment of an Eklavya

Model Residential School and a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose residential hostel, and recognition of Sikpui Ruoi and Hmar Martyrs’ Day (May 16) as local holidays.

The Sanate-led faction is the last among three Hmar insurgent groups active since 1986, and its agreement with the government is seen as closing the final chapter of militancy in the state.