Mizoram CM likely to meet Assam CM this month to discuss border issues

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is likely to meet his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma this month to discuss border issues between the two states, an official said here on Monday.



A discussion between them is expected during the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session to be held in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on January 19, he said.

“The two leaders will discuss the border issues to resolve the long-standing dispute between the two states,” the official said.

The proposed NEC plenary session will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km-long border with Assam.

The dispute had taken an ugly turn in July 2021 when police forces of the two states exchanged fire along the inter-state boundary, leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.

More than 60 people were also injured in the violent clash that took place in the disputed area near Mizoram’s Vairengte village.

The two states have held several rounds of talks since then and agreed to maintain peace along the boundary and resolve the dispute through dialogue.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.There is no ground demarcation of boundaries between the two states, officials said.