Mizoram: Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project Progressing Towards Speedy Completion

Maligaon (assam): The North-eastern region has a very special place in all developmental agenda of the Government of India. Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transformation of this region through better modes of transportation.

The Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project to connect the North-eastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is one such project which is likely to be completed soon. This project once completed will mark the dawn of a new era in terms of communication and commerce, in the North-eastern region of the country especially Mizoram.

The Bairabi – Sairang project aimed to create an additional 51.38 km of railway track in Northeast India. The Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project consists of 55 nos. of major bridges which require about 42,000 MT of steel to be fabricated, transported and erected. Record 35,000 MT of steel has been fabricated in last 14 months and about 30,000 MT has been transported to various work sites. Transportation of fabricated girders to bridge sites through various bridge sites is very difficult task that is being done with round the clock with deployment of trailers.