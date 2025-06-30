Mizoram awaits historic rail linkage as Bairabi-Sairang line launch approaches

AIZAWL: Mizoram is set to see a historic transformation in connectivity and growth with the impending inauguration of the 51.38-km-long Bairabi–Sairang broad-gauge rail link. Once it begins operations, the line will link the state capital Aizawl with the national railway grid for the very first time, a key step towards the Northeast’s integration into the mainstream of India.

The track, which is slated to go operational in the coming months, is part of the ‘Act East’ policy of the Government of India’s strategic infrastructure drive. As per Railways officials, the last leg between Hortoki and Sairang has recently passed a detailed safety check by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), and high-speed trial runs have already been successfully done at a speed of 110 km/h.

Head of Project for the Bairabi–Sairang Rail Line, Vinod Kumar, called the project one of the most rewarding and demanding engineering projects in the country.

“The Bairabi–Sairang project isn’t a railway line; it’s a lifeline for Mizoram. With 48 tunnels and 153 bridges, including 55 major bridges, the line slashes through some of the toughest terrain in the nation,” he said

“Bridge No. 144, for example, is higher than the Qutub Minar, a standing testament to the engineering wonder that this project is,” Kumar added.

Executed at an upgraded cost of Rs 5,021 crore, the project is more than 94 per cent physically complete and 97 per cent financially complete. Seismic activity has been factored into the entire alignment, with structural verification done by premier technical institutions.

One of its salient points is a 104-metre-high rail pier, the tallest in India—a record high—one that proves the engineering magnitude of the project. It has stations at Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and the terminal station Sairang ready to operate. A mere 20 km away from Aizawl, Sairang would be the main railhead of Mizoram, facilitating passenger and freight movement.

The rail line would usher in revolutionary change for the state of Mizoram by enhancing connectivity, reducing the cost of transportation, and providing new economic opportunities. “This connectivity would not just augment trade and tourism but also enhance the access to advanced healthcare and education facilities for Mizoram,” Kumar said.

With its opening, Mizoram will be the fourth capital of northeastern states—following Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh—to be linked with the national railway network.