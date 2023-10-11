Mizoram Assembly Speaker resigns, set to join BJP

Mizoram Assembly Speaker and MNF leader Lalrinliana Sailo resigned as a legislator on Wednesday, and said he would join the BJP “to usher in development” in the state.

Sailo, who won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 assembly polls, was denied a ticket by the ruling party for the 2023 election to be held in November.

He is likely to be inducted into the BJP on Thursday, party sources said.

‘The financial condition of Mizoram is not in a good shape I will join the party to usher in development in my state,’ Sailo told reporters after submitting his resignation to Deputy Assembly Speaker H Lalbiakzauva.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and votes polled will be counted on December 3.

In the last eight days, seven legislators have put in their papers, including Congress MLA K T Rokhaw and former minister K Beichhua.

Rokhaw has joined the ruling Mizo National Front and will contest from Palak, while Beichhua, who was expelled by the MNF in January, will contest from Siaha, his home turf, on a BJP ticket.