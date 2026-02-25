Mizoram Assembly passes Bill to amend Mizo marriage laws

Aizawl: The Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a Bill to amend the existing “Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act” enacted in 2014 to codify the customary laws concerning marriage, divorce and property inheritance.

The new legislation, introduced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in his capacity as the Minister for Law and Judicial Affairs, introduced transformative changes to traditional practices regarding polygamy, inter-community marriage, and women’s property rights.

The central pillars of the amendment are the formal ban on polygamy or bigamy and enhancement of women’s property rights when separated from their husbands.

Lalduhoma said that under the new provisions, no individual is permitted to take a second spouse while a previous marriage remains legally valid.