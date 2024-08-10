Mizoram and Assam hold border talks after 20 months

Aizawl: Mizoram and Assam on Friday agreed to continue to promote and maintain peace along the inter-state border, as part of efforts to resolve their decades-long boundary dispute. The two northeastern states held border talks here on Friday after 20 months. The last meeting was held in November 2022 in Guwahati.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Assam Border protection and development minister Atul Bora, who headed the neighbouring state’s delegation, said the discussions were positive and conducive.

He said both states were committed to find solutions to amicably resolve the border dispute. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continue with the zero tolerance policy towards transportation of smuggled areca nuts from neighbouring countries, he said. Mizoram Home minister K Sapdanga, who headed the state’s delegation, expressed optimism that the vexed border dispute would be resolved. This is the fourth ministerial-level talks between the two neighbouring states since August 2021, and the first meeting after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) came to power in December last year.

Three Mizoram districts - Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit - share a 164.6-km border with Assam’s Cachar, Karmganj and Hailankandi districts. The dispute mainly stems from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933. In Friday’s meeting, it was also decided that the administrative authorities of border districts of both states will organise joint cultural and sports festivals commencing before March 31 next year to improve relations,

Bora said..