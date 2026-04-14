Mizo: Home voting service launched for elderly voters in AMC polls

Aizawl: The Mizoram Election department has started home voting initiative for Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, enabling over 2,700 elderly citizens, individuals with chronic illnesses, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes on Monday, an official said.

The special voting arrangement, which started on Monday, will continue until Thursday, the official said.

The oldest voter in the home voting exercise on Monday was 102-year-old Nghakliani from Dawrpui Veng, underscoring the initiative’s reach and inclusivity, the official said.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other essential polling materials were dispatched from the District Election Officer’s Office in the morning to all municipal wards under tight supervision, he said.