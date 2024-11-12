Mithun Chakraborty’s wallet stolen during Jharkhand rally

Dhanbad: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty’s wallet reportedly got stolen from his pocket on Tuesday during his mega roadshow in Jharkhand.

The actor campaigned for BJP in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and that is when he got pickpocketed, leaving the organisers red-faced. A video from the rally went viral in which the organisers and other BJP workers were heard repeatedly requesting the pickpockets to return the veteran star’s wallet. “Whoever has stolen the wallet, please return it to Mithun Da,” a BJP member was seen urging the crowd. Despite repeated pleas, the wallet was not returned.

Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in the Nirsa Assembly area of Jharkhand to extend his support to BJP candidate Aparna Sen Gupta. Thousands of people gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of star, and it led to major chaos and mismanagement at the spot.