‘Mission Rozgar’: Punjab govt to provide 50K jobs to youth, says CM

Chandigarh: After achieving the feat of giving 51,000 “government jobs” to the youth, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon give 50,000 more jobs to the youth thereby ensuring one lakh jobs to them.

Continuing ‘Mission Rozgar’ of his government by handing over appointment letters to 763 youth, the Chief Minister said that till now the state government has given 51,655 jobs to the youth in the state during the last three years.

Mann said that today is a red letter day for these youth who have got jobs in Cooperation, Health and Family Welfare and Higher Education and Languages departments.

He said that the state government has crossed the figure of giving 51,000 government jobs in a transparent manner, adding that “very soon the state government will cross the figure of one lakh government jobs to the youth”.

The Chief Minister said that he wants to hand over tiffins in the hands of youth by giving them employment so that they shun the syringes and the menace of other drugs.

He said that as idle hands are the devil’s workshop, so the state government is trying its best to ensure that maximum youth get jobs so that they do not fall prey to the social menaces.

Mann said that unemployment is the root cause of several social problems due to which the state government is focusing on eradicating this malady.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in the department.

He said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these nearly 51,000 jobs has been challenged so far in

any court.