‘Mission Pragati launched to provide free coaching for competitive exams’

BATHINDA: Reinforcing the Punjab government’s focus on preparing youth for competitive careers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday interacted with candidates and students enrolled under Mission Pragati at the District Library in Bathinda, highlighting the state’s effort to provide free academic and physical training to rural and meritorious students for recruitment examinations, including the SSB, police and armed forces, as part of its broader education-led push to turn job seekers into job givers.

Interacting with students under Mission Pragati at the District Library in Bathinda, CM Mann welcomed those who gathered despite the cold and described the programme as the beginning of a bright future for Punjab’s children. “The Punjab government has launched this coaching programme under Mission Pragati at the District Library, where free coaching has been started for preparation of competitive examinations. The objective is to support meritorious students, especially from rural areas, who lack access to quality and affordable coaching facilities,” he said.

Explaining the structure of the initiative, the Chief Minister said that 40 students have been enrolled in the first batch. “Along with academic coaching, students are also being provided physical training so that they are fully fit. This physical training is being imparted by experienced instructor trainers from Punjab Police and C-Pyte at the C-Pyte ground. Through this training, students will be prepared for SSB, Punjab Police, CPO, Armed Forces, and other central and state-level recruitment examinations,” he added.