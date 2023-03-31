Mission Amrit Sarovar: 40,000 water bodies developed, achieving around 80% of target

New Delhi: Around 40,000 water bodies have been developed under the Mission Amrit Sarovar in the last 11 months, achieving around 80 per cent of the target under the scheme, the Rural Development Ministry said on Friday.



The Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 last year aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The total number of Amrit Sarovars to be developed under the scheme is around 50,000, which was set to be completed by August 15 this year.

“Within a short span of 11 months, more than 40,000 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed, which constitutes 80 per cent of the total target,” the ministry said in a statement.

Taking people’s participation as an important component under the scheme, 54,088 user groups were formed for developing the Amrit Sarovars.

“These user groups are fully involved during the entire process of development of Amrit Sarovar viz feasibility assessment, execution and its utilisation. States/Union Territories are leveraging the participation of freedom fighters, eldest members of panchayats, family members of freedom fighters and martyrs, Padma Awardees, etc. for purposes like laying of foundation stone of the designated Amrit Sarovar sites, flag hoisting on important dates like 26th January and 15th August,” the ministry said.

So far, 1,784 freedom fighters, 18,173 eldest members of panchayats, 448 family members of freedom fighters, 684 family members of martyrs and 56 Padma Awardees have participated in the Mission.

The Mission is boosting rural livelihood as the completed water bodies have been identified for activities like irrigation, fisheries, cultivation of water chestnut and animal husbandry.

As of now 66 percent of user groups are engaged in agriculture, 21 percent in fisheries, six percent are involved in water chestnut and lotus cultivation and seven percent of the groups are involved in animal husbandry.

Six Central ministries -- Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change – are working on the Mission along with technical organisations like the Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N), and all States/Union Territories governments.