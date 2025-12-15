Missing 5-year-old found sexually assaulted, killed in Pune; man detained

Pune: A five-year-old girl who went missing in Maharashtra’s Pune district was found sexually abused and murdered, police said on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man has been detained in connection with the rape-murder, an official said.

The child from Maval tehsil went missing on Saturday, and her body was found later, prompting the police to form several teams to

crack the case.

Subsequently, it was also established that the child had been sexually assaulted, the official said.