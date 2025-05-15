Miss World 2025 contestants immerse in Telangana’s rich culture, heritage

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 contestants embarked on a spiritual journey on Wednesday, visiting two of Telangana's most revered temples—the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the famed Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal.

The tour offered the contestants a deep cultural immersion, as they donned sarees and offered prayers at these historic sites.

Organised by the Telangana Tourism Department, the guided tour began with a ceremonial welcome at the Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara Temple.

The beauty queens were greeted with traditional Kommu Koya dances and other cultural performances arranged by the district administration, showcasing the rich heritage of the region.

Before entering the temple, the contestants participated in a customary foot washing ritual, using elegant plates filled with water.

Built during the 13th century under the Kakatiya dynasty, Ramappa Temple is an architectural masterpiece.

Accompanied by local guides and cultural experts, the contestants explored the temple’s intricate carvings, the lightweight floating bricks used in its ceiling, and the remarkable precision of Kakatiya-era engineering.

A photoshoot followed at the temple entrance, capturing the beauty of the sandstone architecture. As part of their cultural experience, the contestants visited nearby hawker stalls, purchasing spiritual souvenirs and puja materials while engaging with local artisans and vendors.

They also participated in a symbolic puja ceremony and interacted with temple priests to gain a deeper understanding of the mythological and cultural significance of the deity.

Meanwhile, another group of contestants travelled to the Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal, built in the 12th century by Kakatiya King Rudra Deva. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is renowned for its intricately carved pillars and its massive Nandi sculpture, which is carved from a single rock.

Located around 150 km from Hyderabad, the temple is a gem of ancient Indian architecture and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

A cultural programme at the temple featured a mesmerising warrior dance, once performed by Kakatiya soldiers before battle.

The powerful rhythms and expressive movements of the dancers brought to life the martial arts heritage of Telangana, leaving the audience in awe.

The tour underscored Telangana's rich cultural legacy, highlighting its architectural marvels, religious harmony, and vibrant traditions.

After they visited the Thousand Pillar Temple, the contestants explored the historic Warangal Fort, where they enjoyed a sound and light show that showcased the grandeur of Kakatiya rule.

The Miss World 2025 contest, which began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10, will run until May 31.

As part of a broader strategy, the Telangana government has developed an action plan to leverage this global event to elevate the state's international profile and attract investment.

Throughout their stay, the contestants will continue to tour key tourist attractions across the state.

On Tuesday, they visited Hyderabad's iconic Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazaar (also known as Chudi Bazaar), famous for its bangles and pearls.

As evening fell, the contestants wandered through the narrow lanes of the centuries-old Bazaar, pausing to snap photos with their shopping bags, admiring the vibrant colours and intricate architecture of the historic market.