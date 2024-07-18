Misri to pay 2-day visit to Bhutan in first trip abroad as foreign secretary

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan beginning Friday, in his first trip abroad after assuming charge of the top post. In Bhutanese capital Thimphu, Misri will meet Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden among others. The foreign secretary's visit underscores the "highest priority" the government of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing the visit.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay an official visit to Bhutan from July 19-20, which will be his first visit abroad after taking over as the foreign secretary," it said. "During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive an audience with His Majesty The King of Bhutan. He will call on the prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and external trade, and meet the foreign secretary and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan," it said. The MEA said the two foreign secretaries will also co-chair the India-Bhutan development cooperation talks. "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and underscores the highest priority Government of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy," it said in a statement.