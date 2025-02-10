Misleading ads: SC summons Delhi, Andhra and J&K chief secretaries

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed several states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and J&K, summoning their chief secretaries over the “failure” to act against illegal advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said there was hardly any implementation of its orders.

The bench directed the chief secretaries to appear in court through video-conferencing to explain why these states were non-compliant.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing as an amicus curiae, submitted most states accepted an apology and took undertakings while acquitting violators.

“As rightly submitted by the amicus curiae, the issue of illegal advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha or Unani drugs will be substantially taken care of, if all the states start implementing Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 in its true letter and spirit. Notwithstanding several orders passed by this court, the states are non-compliant,” said the bench.

The top court directed Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to file affidavits, including the response on the enforcement of Rule 170.

“We grant time till end of this month to these states to file responses,” it said and posted the matter on March 7.