Mishra attending events violates bail terms: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said if Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, has been physically attending political events, it would be a violation of his bail conditions.

On January 25 last year, the top court had granted interim bail to Ashish Mishra in the “unfortunate ghastly incident” of violence in 2021 at Lakhimpur Kheri, which claimed eight lives.

The apex court had relaxed the interim bail conditions imposed on Ashish Mishra by the trial court and had asked him not to stay either in Uttar Pradesh or in Delhi during the period.

The case pertains to an incident of violence on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha made the observation after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the victims, alleged that Mishra was attending political events and distributing tricycles at an event. Bhushan submitted that Mishra has been violating the bail condition set by the top court which said he can only enter Uttar Pradesh

for trial.