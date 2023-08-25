Misallocation of BPL cards by Congress: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while highlighting disparities in the issuance of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards during the Congress regime in 2011 disclosed that BPL cards were erroneously allocated to individuals residing in upscale residences during Congress rule. A list of approx. 50 such people that made headlines in newspapers at the time.



The chief minister was replying to an issue concerning ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ raised by the opposition during the ongoing monsoon session on Friday.

The chief minister also underscored the corrective measures the current BJP government took to rectify these issues in the interest and benefit of the common people. He informed that the government had issued about 12.50 lakh new ration cards of eligible beneficiaries since coming into power.

Regarding any discrepancies pertaining to family IDs, Khattar assured the House that the concerned department is actively engaged in rectification processes.

He informed that all the regulations associated with the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ initiative would be presented before the assembly within the next two days of the

ongoing session.