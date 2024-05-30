Mirzapur will teach a lesson to those against reservation, says Akhilesh

Lucknow: In an apparent attack on Apna Dal (S) candidate Anupriya Patel on Thursday, Samajwadi party President Akhilesh Yadav said the people of the Mirzapur constituency will teach a lesson to the “anti-reservation” party and its “selfish” allies.

“The people of Mirzapur are ready to teach a lesson to the anti-reservation BJP and their selfish allies by pulling the carpet from under their feet.

“The people of Mirzapur are asking the top leadership of Apna Dal (S), the ally party of the BJP government: ‘Why is Apna Dal (S) against reservation for the backward classes?’” Yadav said in a post on X targeting the sitting Member of Parliament from Mirzapur.

Posing a series of questions, he asked the legislator, “Why did the engine of Mirzapur’s development not start despite having two ministers in the house apart from the double engine? Why did the fields of the farmers of Mirzapur remain dry and barren in the hope of a good harvest? Why did they not do anything for the farmers?”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the MP what her ally, the BJP, did to create more jobs for the youths and alleged why they failed to set up new factories in Mirzapur.

“Why did they take the Mirzapur carpet industry to the brink of closure for the benefit of capitalists? Why did you not make any effort to increase the income of the people of Mirzapur, who are suffering due to inflation, or to reduce the increasing cost of carpet making?

“Despite being a woman, why did you remain silent on the insult and contempt of women? Why did you not make any effort to save the tribals from oppression, atrocities, exploitation and humiliation?” Yadav said.

While Anupriya is a central minister, her husband Ashish Patel is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath govt.