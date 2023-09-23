Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after 4 years

Srinagar: Political parties in Kashmir on Friday welcomed the release of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from his over-four-year house arrest in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019.



National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the Mirwaiz would be allowed to roam about freely, interact with people and resume his

social and religious responsibilities. ‘I welcome the step taken by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest. I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people and resume his social and religious responsibilities. Today eyes in Kashmir will be on the Mirwaiz Farooq as he delivers his first Friday sermon in Jamia Masjid after 2019,’ the former Jammu and Kashmir CM wrote on X.