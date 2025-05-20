‘Mir Jafar’, ‘Jaichand’: BJP and Cong exchange traitor barbs

New Delhi: The war of words between Congress and BJP over their leaders’ statements on the Indo-Pak conflict intensified on Tuesday, with the ruling party calling Rahul Gandhi “modern age Mir Jafar” and the opposition party describing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as “new age Jaichand”.

The two parties traded verbal barbs over their remarks on Operation Sindoor and also posted memes on social media, each suggesting that the other has betrayed the nation.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi had attacked Jaishankar, alleging he had forewarned Pakistan about Operation Sindoor, and questioned how many planes India lost and how many terrorists escaped from their camps in Pakistan due to his “warning”.

After Gandhi’s attack, the BJP’s Amit Malviya put up memes on X -- one showing half of the Congress leader’s face blended with that of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and the caption “one agenda”.

“What’s next for Rahul Gandhi? The Nishan-e-Pakistan?” Malviya asked in the post while accusing the Congress leader of echoing Pakistan’s narrative.

The post left the Congress fuming and the opposition party warned of legal action.

“Rahul Gandhi is the new age Mir Jafar,” Malviya, the BJP’s IT department head, wrote on X, posting another meme showing the Congress leader asking Indian Army from behind a wall, “How many aircraft we lost”, while standing on the back of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif who prods him to “ask loudly”. “It is not surprising that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the language of Pakistan and its benefactors. He hasn’t congratulated the Prime Minister on the flawless Operation Sindoor, which unmistakably showcases India’s dominance. Instead, he repeatedly asks ‘how many jets we lost’,” Malviya said in his post.

The Congress hit back with party leader Pawan Khera posting a meme apparently showing Jaishankar making a call to Pakistan with Prime Minister Modi by his side. “Jaishankar is the new age Jaichand?” Khera said in a post sharing the image in which the minister says, “Stay Safe Janab”, while Modi asks him to “speak loudly”.