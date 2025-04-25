‘Minors with head-mounted cameras were among attackers’

Indore: A 25-year-old man from Indore, whose father was shot dead in front of his eyes during the terror attack in Pahalgam town of south Kashmir, on Thursday said the gunmen included minor boys who had cameras mounted on their heads.

Terrorists attacked Baisaran, a prominent tourist spot in Pahalgam known as “Mini Switzerland”, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others on April 22. Most of the deceased were tourists from other states, including 58-year-old Sushil Nathaniel from Indore.

Nathaniel was posted as a manager at the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Alirajpur, about 200km from Indore. He had gone to Kashmir with his entire family.