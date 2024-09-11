Minorities safest in India: Rijiju

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on minorities and said they are the safest in India.

Responding to a question on Gandhi’s remarks in the US that RSS considers some religions, languages and communities inferior to others, Rijiju said, “No matter the amount of effort made, India cannot be defamed because India’s Constitution and culture do not differentiate between people.”

He said people who want to defame India with the help of anti-India forces will not succeed.