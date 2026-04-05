‘Minorities facing widespread attacks in different parts of nation’

Alappuzha/Idukki/Kochi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised the alleged attacks on minorities in Manipur and Chhattisgarh during his election campaign in central Kerala districts, and claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was aligned with forces behind such incidents.



Gandhi alleged that minorities were facing widespread attacks in different parts of the country.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha addressed multiple election rallies in Alappuzha, Kattappana in Idukki district, and Fort Kochi and Kunnathunad in Ernakulam district ahead of the April 9 Assembly election.

His remarks on attacks on minorities come amid concerns expressed by sections of the Christian community over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), which seek stricter monitoring of foreign funds.

In Alappuzha, former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, contesting as a UDF-backed candidate, was also present on the stage.

“Two nuns from here were attacked in Chhattisgarh. In Manipur, churches were burnt. The chief minister has a partnership with the people who are doing this. The very people who are attacking minorities—Muslims, Christians and Sikhs—have a partnership with the CM,” he alleged, adding that the BJP and LDF has a nexus in the polls to defeat the UDF.

He repeated similar allegations at other campaign venues.

In Kochi, Gandhi said the LDF was no longer a Left formation but a partner of a political force that attacks people because of their faith—whether they are Christians, Muslims, Sikhs or Jains.

“How can the chief minister stand with them? How can he not be ashamed after his Left training? He is aligned with this force,” the Congress leader said, adding that Vijayan must answer to the people of Kerala.

He also directly targeted Vijayan, alleging that the CM was “afraid” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to protect his children. Rahul made an apparent reference to the Exalogic case allegedly involving the CM’s daughter, without naming anyone.