Minor reshuffle of IAS officers

In a minor reshuffle in IAS officers in the state Mahua Banerjee has been posted as Senior Special Secretary of Consumer Affairs department.

She has been holding the charge of Senior Special Secretary of state Health department.

Aneesh Dasgupta has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas while Avneet Punia has been given the charge of OSD to Chief Secretary and under Secretary of Home and Hill Affairs department.

Punia has been serving as ADM of Jhargram while Dasgupta has been holding the charge of OSD to Chief Secretary and under Secretary of Home and Hill Affairs department.