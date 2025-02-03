Minor girl allegedly raped by neighbour, accused arrested in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A complaint has been filed against a local resident in Cooch Behar for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, resulting in her pregnancy.

The incident has caused widespread concern in the area.

The girl was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of severe stomach pain.

During medical examinations, doctors confirmed that she was two months pregnant.

Upon learning this, the girl’s family immediately filed a complaint with the police on Sunday. Based on the complaint, the accused, Samareshwar Barman, was arrested.

The Cooch Behar district police have launched an investigation.

According to family sources, the victim is a sixth-grade student at a local school. Her father works as a labourer in another state due to financial hardship, while her mother is a daily wage worker.

The accused, a neighbour, was well-known to the family and had unrestricted access to their home.

It is alleged that a few months ago, the accused took advantage of an empty house and allegedly raped the girl. He then reportedly threatened both the minor and her mother with dire consequences if they disclosed the incident.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and police have assured that legal action will be taken as per the law.