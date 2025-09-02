Minor gang-raped in Alipurduar, two held

Alipurduar: A shocking case of gang-rape of a minor has come to light in Kumargram block of Alipurduar district. Police have arrested two youths in connection with the incident. On Monday, the accused were produced before the Alipurduar court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court rejected their bail pleas and remanded them to three days of police custody.

As per the complaint, the survivor came into contact with the prime accused, Indrajit Sarkar, through social media. Their interactions grew after exchanging phone numbers. On August 30, Indrajit allegedly lured the girl on a bike ride to a fair and later took her to a relative’s house, where his associate, Debashis Dutta, joined him. The duo then allegedly raped her through the night before abandoning her in an unfamiliar area the next morning.

When the girl did not return home, her family grew anxious. She was eventually rescued from the Telipara area on August 31. Following a written complaint, both accused were arrested by Kamakhyaguri police.