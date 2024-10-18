Ministry of Jal Shakti ticks four projects in UP and Bihar

NEW DELHI: Under the Namami Gange Mission 2.0, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has successfully completed four critical projects in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25.



These projects in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are designed to stop sewage flowing into the rivers, improve the quality of water and revive the water bodies. Their completion marks a significant step toward maintaining the sanctity of the Ganga and its tributaries.

The project, which has an investment of Rs 492 crore, is mainly targeted at upgrading the wastewater treatment facilities in these cities. A 25 million litres a day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) along with an interception and diversion (I&D) network has been constructed at a cost of Rs 103 crore in Patna-Danapur, Bihar. Additionally, Patna-Maner has seen the completion of a 6.5 MLD STP, also equipped with an I&D network, at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

In Uttar Pradesh, the mission has resulted in the commissioning of 15 MLD STP at Kairana, constructed at a cost of Rs 78 crore. This plant, located along the Yamuna River, operates on a design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) model, ensuring long-term sustainability. Also, Lucknow saw the completion of a major project involving the revitalisation of the Gomti River, and the 39 MLD STP was built at a cost of Rs 241 crore.

The other big news is that an agreement has been signed for the Saharanpur project under Namami Gange II. This is a World Bank aided project that involves the conservation of the two tributaries of the Hindon River, namely Pawandhoi and Dhamola. A MoU has been signed among the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh, Jal Nigam (Rural) and M/s EIEL Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd.