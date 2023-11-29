Ministry of Defence inks deal with BHEL for upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mounts

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar, on Tuesday to procure 16 upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mounts (SRGM) along with associated equipment and accessories.



The contract, valued at Rs 2,956.89 crore, is categorised as ‘Buy (Indian),’ emphasising the government’s dedication to bolstering indigenous defence manufacturing.

The ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ category entails the procurement of products from an Indian vendor that are indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured, featuring a minimum of 50 per cent Indigenous Content (IC) based on the cost of the base contract price, i.e., the total contract price less taxes and duties.

The Upgraded SRGM, slated for production at BHEL’s Haridwar Plant, is a medium-calibre anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system. Renowned for its sustained rate of fire and high accuracy, this advanced weapon system is engineered to manage multiple engagements in complex, multi-threat scenarios. Demonstrating exceptional performance against missiles and highly manoeuvrable fast attack crafts, the Upgraded SRGM is a crucial enhancement to India’s naval defence capabilities.

SRGM is one of the main weapons of the Indian Navy mounted onboard front-line battleships and the installation of these Upgraded SRGMs will take place on both in-service and newly constructed ships of the Indian Navy.

The responsibility for integrating these systems onto the naval vessels lies with two renowned shipbuilders- Mazagaon Dock and Shipbuilders Ltd. of Mumbai, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers of Kolkata.

This strategic contract not only bolsters the naval fleet but also serves as an economic catalyst, generating employment opportunities. Over a period of five years, the project is expected to generate two and a half lakh mandays of employment, showcasing a positive impact on the job market. Furthermore, the procurement initiative actively encourages the involvement of various Indian industries, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), aligning with the government’s larger vision of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from the defence ministry, BHEL, and other stakeholders. This procurement initiative is poised to significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts to strengthen India’s defence capabilities while fostering domestic manufacturing and economic growth, officials claimed.